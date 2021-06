BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin held a press conference today, addressing the rocket docket program and the ongoing search for information in relation to the deaths of five children due to gun violence in the past year.

“Birmingham has had a history of adults, when violence against kids happens, adults coming together to provide information, and we want to continue that,” Woodfin explained when asked about the recent rewards he announced for information in the cases.