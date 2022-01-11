WATCH: Mayor Woodfin gives his 2022 State of the City address

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will be delivering his 2022 State of the City address Tuesday.

The mayor is expected to speak on a variety of topics from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new grocery store initiative, crime and, of course, the World Games this summer.

Woodfin is coming off a decisive victory in the mayoral election back in August, securing a second term.

The speech will be held at the Kiwanis Club Tuesday starting at noon. You can watch the full address in the video player above.