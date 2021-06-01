WATCH: Mayor Woodfin discusses city bonuses, recent ‘no confidence’ vote against Birmingham police chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a wide-ranging interview with CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin discussed everything from citywide bonuses, work within the Birmingham Police Department and efforts to end violence in the city.

Following the Birmingham City Council’s decision to give bonuses to city employees Tuesday, Woodfin said the move was done as a way for the city to show appreciation for its employees.

“We are in a position to make sure we continue to do everything we can to invest and take care of our employees who are on the frontline providing services and we believe this premium pay does that,” Woodfin said. “So I know they’re excited, I’m very grateful to the city council for actually passing this.”

Through the one-time pay raise, full-time employees would receive a $5,000 bonus and part-time employees would receive $2,500.

Woodfin also discussed the the Fraternal Order of Police’s recent “no confidence” vote against Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith in light in an uptick in violence over the last month or so.

“What I can tell you is around the matters of accountability, our chief has to continue to reform his police department and I know without a doubt the majority of our officers are adjusting just fine to that and our citizens expect our officers to be held accountable for any conduct unbecoming and so that FOP vote does not hold… any weight and Chief Smith will continue to be our chief and I expect him to continue to hold officers accountable.”

You can watch the full interview above.