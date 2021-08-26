WATCH: MASA, state health officer discuss monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA) held a Q&A discussion on monoclonal antibodies, which have been said to be an effective treatment for preventing COVID-19 and hospitalizations of those who do get infected.

“Injections of the antibodies can be administered in a physician’s office, but getting the treatment early is key,” MASA President Dr. Aruna Arora said. “Those who test positive for COVID should immediately talk to a doctor and request antibody treatment. However, this treatment is no substitute for getting vaccinated. If you get the vaccine, you are less likely to get COVID, less likely to get severely sick and much less likely to die.”

Dr. Arora was joined by Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Dr. Michael Saag with UAB, critical care pulmonologist Dr. David Thrasher and Dr. John Meigs Jr. for the Q&A.

You can watch the full discussion in the video player above.