BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will give his State of the City address Tuesday morning during a Kiwanis Club luncheon.

The State of the City speech is given once a year as an opportunity for the mayor to talk about what the city has done over the past year, as well as what they are looking to do in the future.

The speech will begin at noon at the Harbert Center on Fourth Avenue North.

