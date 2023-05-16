BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday morning, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin held a news conference to discuss his proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

Woodfin presented the $554 million budget to the Birmingham City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Among the changes in this year’s budget is $15 million in street paving projects–representing a $5 million increase from last year– as well as more money for public transportation and lifeguards for public pools.

You can watch the full press conference here.