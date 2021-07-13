WATCH LIVE: Woodfin declares July 13 as ‘Pastor Mike Jr. Day’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is expected to declare July 13 as Pastor Michael DeWayne McClure Jr. Day.

On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin will join Pastor McClure’s family in welcoming the minister at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

Birmingham native Pastor Michael DeWayne McClure Jr., who is the founder of Rock City Church, won two Stellar Gospel Music Awards over the weekend in Nashville.

Pastor McClure was named “Artist of the Year” and received the “Urban/Inspirational Performance or Single of the Year’’ for “I Got It’’ during the July 10 awards ceremony. The song has garnered more than 3 million views on YouTube.