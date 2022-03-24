TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A memorial for the University of Alabama’s first Black student will be held on campus Thursday.

Autherine Lucy Foster, who became the university’s first Black student in 1956 and attended classes for three days before growing mobs and unrest in the city forced her to leave, died March 2. She was 92 years old.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Foster said of her time at UA. “It is forever in my mind.”

Foster, who was born in Shiloh, Alabama and spent the last 40 years of her life in the Lipscomb community of Jefferson County, eventually received an honorary doctorate degree from UA, as well as her other alma mater, Miles College. Before her death, the university had renamed Bibb Graves Hall–UA’s main College of Education building– in her honor.

Despite the many accolades she received during her life, Foster said she only cared about the many Black students who were able to follow her to UA.

“To tell you the truth, as far as that concerns, it matters not,” she told CBS 42 shortly before she died. “I’m 92 years old. I don’t have long to be here. But it’s one thing I do feel, the way those children light up and they’re happy that they can go to that school, it gives me the greatest respect.”

The service will be held at UA’s Foster Auditorium at 11 a.m. The service is open to all who want to honor the civil rights pioneer.

Watch full coverage of the memorial here at 11 a.m.