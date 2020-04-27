More mobile testing for coronavirus open Thursday in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine revealed that it will deploy new COVID-19 mobile testing sites to communities within Jefferson County beginning Thursday.

The mobile testing will begin on Thursday at Central Park Christian School, also known as Rock City, in Birmingham, and move to Cathedral of the Cross, in Center Point, on Friday, May 1. The times for both locations will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Birmingham city councilor Steven Hoyt, who represents District 8, said Central Park neighborhood is a good start to bringing more testing to areas where transportation isn’t always accessible.

“I think Central Park is centrally located. It’s on beaten path of transit, the bus system. For Central Park, you wouldn’t have to walk not even a block really and if so, maybe a block to get there which means they can get onto the site very easily,” said Councilor Hoyt.

Hoyt said he hopes to see more testing in other Birmingham neighborhoods and hopes people take advantage of the mobile sites.

“I see the hope when I see more testing. Right now it’s like a dream deferred quite frankly and I think if you’re only going to test 50 to 60 people, that’s not enough. That’s not a band-aid and we need an overhaul quite frankly when you think whos been affected at what rate, only 200 something people on daily basis, that number continues to decline so no its not enough,” said Hoyt.

Central Park residents, like Susan Palmer, said she’s happy to see the mobile testing coming to Central Park and hope people in nearby neighborhoods come out if they are showing symptoms.

“The positive is if they’re communicating and have signs and symptoms by you going and getting tested, detected earlier than later it’ll save not only your life but your family members life and people surrounding you. So the earlier you get detected, with me being in healthcare for over 30 years, they can treat it and therefore saving a life is more important than saving a city financial budget, so I’m saying we have to utilize these sites. If they brought them here, not just Central Park, it only does a proportion of the effectiveness,” said Palmer, a Central Park resident and neighborhood advocate.

For more information regarding COVID-19 visit, UABmedicine.org.

UAB Medicine urges those with symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath to call (205) 975-CV19 to receive additional information.

For the latest from the Alabama Department of Public Health visit.

LATEST POSTS