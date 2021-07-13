WATCH LIVE: UAB researcher set to discuss the Delta variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham will hold another weekly Q&A to answer questions surrounding the coronavirus.

Derek Moates, a researcher and lab manager for UAB’s Department of Pathology’s Fungal Reference Lab, plans to discuss the latest surrounding the coronavirus Delta variant.

Moates said naturally occurring mutations are a concern — and the fewer people who are vaccinated, the more likely mutations to the virus could occur. This could potentially lead to a new, even more infectious variant.

“We know for a fact delta is here, but what we don’t know is what’s next,” Moates said.

“Delta is unique and strong. It knows how to make lots of copies of itself. RNA viruses can make many different errors as they try to replicate. During the viral lifecycle, a gradual accumulation of mutations under positive selection, such as vaccinations, leads to the emergence of new viral variants with improved fitness. The more virus that is made, the more opportunities there are for advantageous mutations to occur, which can lead to a much more problematic variant. When we see a variant that is able to produce large quantities of virus, it is very concerning.”

The 11:30 a.m. Q&A will be streamed in the video player above.