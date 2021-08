BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, the University of Alabama Birmingham will be hosting a Q&A about what nurses experience while working in a COVID-19 unit.

Dr. Terri Poe, Chief Nursing Officer at UAB and front line nurse, Anderson Lopez Castillo will be hosting the Thursday Q&A. They will discuss what it is like to work on the front lines of a COVID unit.

The 10 a.m. Q&A will be streamed in the video player above.