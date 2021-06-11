WATCH: UAB hosts COVID-19 question session

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Kierstin Kennedy, chief of hospital medicine at UAB Hospital, held a question and answer session Friday morning to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic post-Memorial Day.

Dr. Kennedy said that there has not been any significant increase in cases due to the holiday weekend.

“No significant spike, we’re experiencing these tiny peaks and valleys. On the whole, things have stayed pretty stable,” she said.

She also reinforced that those who have been vaccinated against the virus continue to have a low risk of being infected.

Dr. Kennedy said UAB Hospital is starting to return back to normal but that there have been some changes in the demographics of those having to be treated for the virus. According to her, before the vaccine was made available, most of the patients they housed at the hospital were 65 and older but post-vaccine, the median age is 40-50 years old.

And while there have not been any significant increases in the infection rate of Alabamians, the vaccination rate in the state remains very low.

“I’m very concerned,” Dr. Kennedy said about a possible spike in the fall if rates don’t improve.

UAB will also be hosting pop-up vaccination sites next week. From June 15-16, doctors will be administering shots at Minor High School and will do the same June 18 at Pinson High School.

