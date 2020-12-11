WATCH LIVE: UAB hold press conference on COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Representatives from UAB and the Jefferson County Department of Health will host a news conference where they will discuss topics including vaccine distribution plans, hospital operations, increase in local and statewide cases, and more.

Speakers will include:

  • Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: Co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee
  • Michael Saag, M.D.: Professor of Medicine in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases
  • Selwyn Vickers, M.D.: Dean of UAB’s School of Medicine 

Watch the full press conference here at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES