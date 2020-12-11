BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Representatives from UAB and the Jefferson County Department of Health will host a news conference where they will discuss topics including vaccine distribution plans, hospital operations, increase in local and statewide cases, and more.
Speakers will include:
- Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: Co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee
- Michael Saag, M.D.: Professor of Medicine in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases
- Selwyn Vickers, M.D.: Dean of UAB’s School of Medicine
Watch the full press conference here at 11 a.m.
- WATCH LIVE: UAB hold press conference on COVID-19 vaccine
- Arkansas woman reconnects with family 50 years after her adoption
- Birmingham police investigating burned body found in building as a homicide
- Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch
- Alabama colleges reflect on first full semester operating during the COVID-19 pandemic