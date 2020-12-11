WATCH LIVE: UAB hold press conference on COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Representatives from UAB and the Jefferson County Department of Health will host a news conference where they will discuss topics including vaccine distribution plans, hospital operations, increase in local and statewide cases, and more.

Speakers will include:

Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: Co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee

Michael Saag, M.D.: Professor of Medicine in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases

Selwyn Vickers, M.D.: Dean of UAB’s School of Medicine

Watch the full press conference here at 11 a.m.