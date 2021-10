The nation’s blood shortages, a result of increased trauma cases, transplants and elective surgeries amid the pandemic, have put stress on hospitals across the country. (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham will be holding a joint press conference to address the blood shortage across the United States.

UAB, the American Red Cross and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to discuss the severe blood shortage across the nation and in Alabama, and the panel are encouraging the public to donate blood during this time of need.

The 11 a.m. event will be streamed in the video player above.