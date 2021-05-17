WATCH: UAB added as host site of World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham is expected to be announced as an official venue and partner of the World Games in 2022.

The World Games 2022, an international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, will hold its 11th edition in Birmingham from July 7-17, 2022. More than 25 venues around the Birmingham area will play host to these events.

An anticipated 3,600 athletes from over 100 countries will participate in more than 30 different sports throughout the games. It’s unclear at this time which sporting events UAB will host.

The 2 p.m. announcement will be streamed in the video player above.