LIVE: Tuscaloosa to close all bars for 14 days to slow spread of COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, leaders with the city of Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama will hold a press conference to give an update on the city’s executive order on bars and restaurants in the city.

Like many cities across Alabama, Tuscaloosa put in additional order on face masks and a safe capacities for restaurants and bars in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Since April 28, the city has slowly reopened its economy back up through the Reopen Tuscaloosa Plan.

However, the city went declared a state of emergency earlier this month due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the area.

However, in recent weeks, Mayor Walt Maddox and others have expressed their frustration at some people who have not been abiding by social distancing guidelines, best exemplified by a large crowd that gathered outside Gallettes on The Strip Aug. 16.

On Sunday, UA president Stuart Bell released a statement saying that despite robust testing on campus, there has been a sharp increase in coronvirus cases among students.

“Make no mistake, this trend is a real threat to our ability to complete the semester on campus. The solution is proven: testing, mask wearing, social distancing, personal hygiene and compliance with crowd size limits are all that are asked as we work together to complete the semester together,” Bell said in the statement

The press conference will include remarks from Bell, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, and Dr. Ricky Friend, dean of the UA College of Community Health Sciences and member of the UA Situational Response Team.

The conference will happen at 11 a.m. at the UA Boathouse on Manderson Landing.

Watch the press conference livestream here.

LATEST POSTS