WATCH: 2 charged with capital murder in death of Moody Police Lt. Williams

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement officials announced the identities and charges against two suspects accused of killing Moody Police Sgt. Stephen Williams Tuesday night.

The 23-year police veteran was called to the Super 8 Motel for a disturbance in Moody, when both a man and woman shot aimlessly with multiple weapons at Williams injuring him.

According to the St. Clair District Attorney, 27-year-old Tapero Corlene Johnson and 28-year-old Marquisha Anissa Tyson have been charged with capital murder and are currently in custody.

27-year-old Tapero Corlene Johnson (left) and 28-year-old Marquisha Anissa Tyson (right) (St. Clair Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say that this is still an “ongoing, complex and intense” investigation.

Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt did announce that Sgt. Williams has been posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant. He will now be referred to as Lt. Stephen Williams.

