WATCH: Sen. Doug Jones to speak about demonstrations across the state, COVID-19 updates

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will discuss the recent demonstrations across the state and the country as well as share updates about COVID-19 in Alabama.





According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 18,766 confirmed cases and 651 coronavirus-related deaths in the state. Health officials say that 1,929 are being treated in hospitals around the state for the virus. So far 11,395 people have recovered and 234,993 have been tested.



For more information regarding the COVID-19 in Alabama visit.