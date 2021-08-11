WATCH: Sec. Fudge, Rep. Sewell arrive in Birmingham to boost ‘Build Back Better’ agenda

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Terri A. Sewell (AL-07) welcomes Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge to Birmingham to amplify the Biden-Harris Administration’s Build Back Better agenda.

Rep. Sewell and Secretary Fudge will be joined by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham Housing Authority President David Northern, Sr. 

“Build Back Better” agenda includes investments in housing construction and rehabilitation, economic development, and community revitalization.

The 10 a.m. address will be streamed in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES