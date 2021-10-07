Over 100 water rescues reported in Pelham, city schools closed

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department held a briefing Thursday morning to address the flooding and water rescues from last night’s severe weather.

Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid said reported one injury despite a long night of water rescues. He said numerous neighboring agencies came to assist them. Over 100 personnel from Pelham PD & Fire and other agencies with 16 boats and numerous other vehicles in use.

In this image taken from video, vehicles drive through floodwaters in Pelham, Alabama, Oct. 6, 2021. As much as 6 inches (15 cm.) of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued. (ABC 33/40 via AP)

A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Pelham, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Flooding on County Road 52 spilled into a Colonial Pipeline station during Wednesday’s flood emergency, in Pelham, Ala., near Birmingham, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Calls for water rescues came started to come in around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. 282 calls for service since last night. Pelham PD reported 82 home rescues and 15 to 20 rescues from vehicles Wednesday night.

Pelham police chief said main roadways are open and passable, but warns neighborhood streets could still be flooding.

Pelham City Schools will be closed today due to damage from the flood.

