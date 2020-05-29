WATCH LIVE: NAACP, 100 Black Men of Birmingham, local clergy to hold prayer vigil for George Floyd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) As the nation mourns another senseless loss of a black person’s life at the hand of law enforcement, unrest continues to escalate across the country. The NAACP, 100 Black Men of Birmingham and local clergy are calling for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to pray for peace, justice, and change.

Chris Anderson, a member of the 100 Black Men of Birmingham and a former police detective, stated, “This is a time for our communities to stand together, not to fall apart.”

Given the incredibly extraordinary circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus, organizers are asking those who plan to attend to properly wear masks and strictly adhere to social distancing rules. Those in attendance should spread out over the entire park.

Individuals are asked to bring a candle to light and black balloons to be released in unison.

Birmingham NAACP President Dorothea Crosby urges organization members, area clergy, elected officials and the community at large to come out to show unity during this challenging moment in our country’s history.

The prayer vigil will take place at Kelly Ingram Park at 5 p.m.

Tune in right here for the Livestream.