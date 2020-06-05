Moody Police Department to hold vigil for fallen Lt. Stephen Williams

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) The Moody Police Department is set to hold a vigil for fallen Lt. Stephen Williams.

Lt. Williams was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call at the Super 8 Motel in Moody Tuesday evening.



St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office officials announced that the two suspects involved in the case will be charged with capital murder. Authorities say after the death of the 23-year police veteran Lt. Stephen Williams, two Birmingham residents, 28-year-old Marquisha Tyson and 27-year-old Tapero Johnson are in custody. Officials say Tyson and Johnson shot multiple weapons Tuesday night at Moody’s Super 8 killing Lt. Williams.

Since then the community has been showing unwavering support for the Williams family and the Moody Police Depatment.

The Moody Police staff say Williams will be forever be cherished in the hearts of the Moody Community.



According to the Moody Sheriff, Williams always wanted to be a Lieutenant and that is why he announced Friday, that starting today Sgt. Stephen Williams will now be referred to as Lt. Stephen Williams.



Lt. Stephen Williams leaves behind a wife and 3 children.



The vigil will be held at the Moody Police Department at 6 p.m.





