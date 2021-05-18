WATCH: Mayor Woodfin holds budget presentation for 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin provides a presentation of the 2022 budget during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Mayor Woodfin presented a $455-million operating budget proposal to the City Council today which supports neighborhood revitalization, provides merit and longevity pay and a 1.5% cost of living adjustment for employees. This is reportedly the largest budget proposal in the history of the city.

“We stand at a moment of recovery and restoration,” Mayor Woodfin said. “This budget represents our shared priorities of neighborhood revitalization and fiscal responsibility with an eye toward investing in our future through proven initiatives like Birmingham Promise. This plan supports our departments’ efforts to provide efficient and effective services to the residents of our city.”

More than $14 million is dedicated to neighborhood revitalization. Those funds include:

Street Resurfacing: $10 million

Demolition and Weed Abatement: $3.15 million

Land Bank Authority: $300,000

Recycling Pilot Program: $300,000

ADA Sidewalks: $275,000

The proposed budget supports a commitment to restore full funding to boards and agencies in partnership with the city. Due to the economic impact of the pandemic, funding of boards and agencies was reduced in the 2021 operating budget.

“This fiscal year represents restoration and growth,” Mayor Woodfin said. “This will be a year of unprecedented investment in our city both from the public and private sectors. In addition to this operating budget, the city will be moving forward on a separate track with the Magic City Recovery supported by the funds provided through the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan. I look forward to continued partnership with the council as we take the steps to transform our city.”

The city’s new fiscal year begins on July 1.

