WATCH: Mayor Woodfin announces plans for Birmingham’s 150th anniversary celebration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Mayor Randall Woodfin will make an important announcement about the city of Birmingham’s 150th anniversary.

Mayor Woodfin, along with Vulcan CEO Darlene Negrotto, will speak at Vulcan Park and Museum on Monday to announce initiatives connected to Birmingham’s 150th anniversary in 2021.

According to a press release, even though the Elyton Land Co. started selling lots of land in June 1871 in what would become Birmingham, the state legislature did not charter the city until Dec. 19, 1871. The city of Birmingham recognizes Dec. 19 as the official anniversary.

Initiatives the city plans to have during the 150th celebration includes a letter writing campaign for citizens to express their love for Birmingham, a weekly update on historic tidbits about the city, a Milestone Monday social media campaign to highlight significant milestones citizens, organizations and businesses in Birmingham are experiencing in 2021. Many other events to celebrate citizens and the city will be announced soon.

Sixth grader Braylon Walters read a copy of his love letter to Birmingham.

The full press conference can be streamed in the video player above.