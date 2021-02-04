Mayor Woodfin announces FAFSA assistance in update on Birmingham Promise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall L. Woodfin joined Birmingham Promise, Inc. today to announce resources to help seniors and their families in Birmingham City Schools complete Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms ahead of a March 1, 2021 deadline.

Birmingham City Schools students graduating in May must apply for Birmingham Promise and complete a FAFSA form by March 1 to be part of the tuition assistance program. The Birmingham Promise makes college affordable and accessible for our students in Birmingham City Schools. Through the program students are eligible to have college costs covered at any public two-year or four-year school in the state.

Due to disruptions in the school year from the coronavirus pandemic, FAFSA applications are currently down nationwide.

“I understand that the pandemic has limited the flow of information for many students and parents but it’s important to know that aid and assistance is available,” Mayor Woodfin said. “We cannot let the circumstances of the pandemic dim the bright futures our students deserve.”

Birmingham Promise Executive Director Rachel Harmon said individual, virtual family FAFSA sessions will take place throughout this month to provide assistance in completing the forms before the deadline.

“We want to help simplify the filing process for students and their families,” Harmon said. “We encourage parents to attend these sessions. Each session provides one hour with trained staff. That time is an important investment in our students’ futures.”

Students and parents can sign up for an individual family session online at http://bit.ly/fafsasessions or call 205-843-5967 to make an appointment. Applicants can also attend virtual weekly sessions for Frequently Asked Questions at http://bit.ly/promisefaqs21.

To complete a FAFSA form, a student will need:

• Social Security Number

• Alien Registration Number (if you are not a U.S. citizen)

• Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned

• Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

• Records of untaxed income (if applicable)

• An FSA ID to sign electronically

Dependent students will need most of the above information from their parent(s). Birmingham Promise funds will be awarded after a student has a complete financial aid file and all other public aid is awarded. For more information, go to www.birminghampromise.org.