BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin will be holding a press conference Monday morning to announce a partnership in support of local, Black-owned businesses during the holiday shopping season.

The Birmingham mayor and representatives with Mastercard, Urban Impact and the city’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity will join the Monday press conference.

