WATCH LIVE: Mayor Woodfin discusses COVID-19 cases in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the city.
Woodfin will be joined by Jefferson County Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Hicks and Dr. Curtis Carver, vice president for information technology and chief information officer at UAB.
Tune in here at 10 a.m. for full coverage of the press conference.
