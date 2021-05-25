Mayor Woodfin announces $8M investment for Birmingham Promise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin held a press conference Tuesday morning to make a major announcement involving the future of some Birmingham students.

Mayor Woodfin announced an $8 million investment for Birmingham Promise, a local organization that provides tuition assistance for graduates of Birmingham City Schools who attend in-state public colleges and universities, as well as success coaches who continue to support the students during their college journey.

“We owe it to (the children) to provide every opportunity possible for their success,” Mayor Woodfin said.

Donations from Vulcan Value Partners, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Protective Life, and Alabama Power will go on to benefit children and the young adults involved with the Birmingham Promise.

Birmingham Promise also provides paid apprenticeships that allow Birmingham high school juniors and seniors to gain work experience.

Birmingham Promise in its first year supported 396 students, 293 of whom had a financial gap related to tuition and received direct financial assistance totaling almost $1.5 million. All students received supportive services through Birmingham Promise success coaches and staff.

Among the Class of 2021, 618 students have completed the application and are on track to provide all required documentation by June 1.

Students who have benefited from the program expressed thanks to corporate donors as well as the city of Birmingham, which has committed $10 million over five years to the program.

