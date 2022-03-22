BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a year after the city of Birmingham pardoned many citizens for different misdemeanor marijuana charges, the city is now offering a second chance for many through a new initiative.

On Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that effective immediately, the city would be pardoning all outstanding traffic and parking fines prior to January 1, 2011. Woodfin said this represented a total of $35 million in pardoned fines, or approximately 756,531 tickets.

However, the program does not apply to misdemeanors, felonies, and serious driving offenses, such as DUIs.

“The goal of this initiative is to give individuals economic relief and remove this as a road block moving forward,” Woodfin said. “A better way of saying it is to provide a second chance.”

The program will be called “STOP and GO,” short of “Suspend traffic obligations permanently and grant opportunities.” Woodfin said the city’s municipal court and police department had been made aware of the change.

The new initiative comes one year after 15,000 residents with misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions were pardoned through the “Pardons for Progress” program.

Woodfin said there are still some outstanding traffic and parking tickets dating back as far as 1958 that have not been paid.

Woodfin said the city does not recognize revenue until it is collected, so there is no debt associated with this within the city’s budget.

