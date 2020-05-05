LIVE: Jefferson County holds pre-commission meeting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Jefferson County Commission will hold its regularly scheduled Pre-Commission Work Session Tuesday morning.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. May 5, via Zoom.

For Agenda items and more details, visit, jefferson county.al

Please note the state Department of Revenue extended tag renewals for March, April, and May, to June 19, 2020, so citizens still have time to take care of those items. Tag renewals, and many other services, can be completed online, visit jccal.org and look at the top of the page for “Questions” on how to do business online with the County.