Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales running for mayor of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales announced her run as the next mayor of Birmingham.

Scales, who was elected to the District 1 seat of the commission in 2018 and was unanimously voted as president pro-tem shortly after, made her announcement Monday morning at Vulcan Park. Prior to being elected to the commission, Scales served on the Birmingham City Council between 2009 and 2018. She has lived in Birmingham for 25 years.

“Together, we’re going to be the change that we both want to see,” Scales said.

Scales is the first major candidate to announce her candidacy for mayor against incumbent mayor Randall Woodfin, who is currently seeking a second term. Woodfin has served as mayor since 2017.

If elected, Scales would be the first woman elected as mayor of the city. However, she would not be the first woman to serve in that role. Following the removal of former mayor Larry Langford following his conviction on a number of corruption charges, Judge Carole Smitherman, who served as president of the Birmingham City Council at the time, served as mayor of Birmingham from October 2009 to her losing her seat on the council and the election of William Bell the following month.

A website detailing Scales’ platform and plans as mayor has been launched and can be found here.

The deadline for qualifying for the race is July 10. The election will be held Aug. 24.