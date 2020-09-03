LIVE: Jefferson County Commission to hold budget hearings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Jefferson County Commission will reconvene its budget hearings Thursday morning.
The hearings will take place at 10 a.m. in Room 200 (pre-commission meeting room) of the Jefferson County Courthouse, located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd.
For more information, visit the Jefferson County website.
Tune in right here at 10 a.m. for the livestream.
