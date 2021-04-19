WATCH: Jefferson County Sheriff announces ‘Jobs Not Jail’ initiative

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway unveiled details about the new initiative “Jobs Not Jail” on Monday.

Jobs Not Jail will focus on providing Jefferson County residents with the resources they need to be successful when seeking employment.

Beginning on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office will visit various cities in the Job Mobile. The Job Mobile is a mobile command unit with in-person services, including resume writing, interview skills, dress for success tips, and more.

The full announcement can be viewed in the video player above.