Hoover celebrates being named best place to live in Alabama

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover announced Friday that they’ve been named the best place to live in Alabama.

The 24/7 Wall St. ranked the city of Hoover at the top of the list for best places to live in Alabama.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato held a news conference Friday morning to make the announcement of being named the best place to live in Alabama. Mayor Brocato’s office said this announcement will be beneficial to Hoover residents, businesses and visitors.

The “Love to Live in Hoover” campaign will soon kick off by placing hearts around the city for the community to visit spots that embrace the community as a whole.

