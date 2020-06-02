WATCH: Homewood Solidarity Rally for George Floyd still on despite city’s efforts to cancel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Rally Against Injustice (ARAI) will host another protest, in response to George Floyd’s murder, after last week’s successful peaceful rallies at Kelly Ingram Park, despite Homewood City Officials’ efforts to cancel the event.

Alabama Rally Against Injustice has consulted multiple legal advisors, including the National Lawyers Guild, and will have legal observers present to ensure attendees are able to exercise their First Amendment Rights.

Alabama Rally Against Injustice issued the following statement regarding the city’s effort to cancel the event:

“Despite being completely within our legal rights to hold a peaceful assembly in rapid-response to George Floyd’s murder, Homewood City Officials still attempted to cancel the event. This sends a clear message that Homewood does not want to hear what people have to say. Public parks have historically been the site for some of the nation’s most meaningful protests, and we are well within our legal rights to assemble to voice the cumulative complaints of the community and we will exercise that right as protected by the U.S. Constitution.”

Organizers say they have already received 500+ responses to their Facebook event page in one day, and expect a large crowd in attendance for the solidarity rally.

The rally is slated to begin at 4 p.m. at Homewood Central Park (1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209).

People can share and RSVP for the event by visiting the Facebook event page at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2995882273863929