WATCH: Graysville Police Department address recent officer-involved shooting

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Graysville Police Department held a press conference Thursday to address the recent events that transpired on Tuesday.

Timothy James Hogland, 32 of Adamsville, was shot and killed Tuesday following a police pursuit that sent a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy to the hospital. Hogland was allegedly being pursued by authorities for being a suspect in a homicide last week in Graysville.

According to Graysville Police Chief McKinsley Marbury, officers got a tip that Hogland was at a mobile home in Hayden Tuesday. After notifying local police and staking out outside the home, Hogland reportedly jumped out the window and into a vehicle, where he hit an unmarked car. He then allegedly jumped out and tried to hijack a vehicle before opening fire on law enforcement, injuring one officer.

Hogland was killed after being shot by state troopers during the incident, according to Graysville Mayor Julio Davis. Chief Marbury said the gun used in the Graysville homicide is the same one used in Tuesday’s shooting.

