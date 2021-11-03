WATCH: Gov. Ivey tours local production facility in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Cullman on Wednesday to tour a local production facility.

The Alabama governor will be touring HomTex, Inc.’s production facility along with HomTex President and CFO Jeremy Wooten, company founder Jerry Wooteen, as well as local elected officials.

In April 2020, HomTex shifted its focus from traditional products to making cotton face masks for businesses and individuals coping with the threat of coronavirus.

The 10 a.m. tour will be streamed in the video player above.