WATCH: Gov. Ivey speaks at Southern Automotive Conference in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey delivered remarks to help kick off the Southern Automotive Conference.

The SAC hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations and issues related to automotive manufacturing.

On Friday, the Alabama governor will participate in their Southern Region Governors Panel, moderated by Lindsay Chappell, alongside Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Gov. Ivey full speech can be watched in the video player above.