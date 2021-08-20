WATCH: Gov. Ivey launches the East Alabama Rural Innovation Training Hub with Talladega County Schools

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey was in Talladega County on Friday to celebrate the “East Alabama Rural Innovation Training Hub” with the local school district.

Last month, the Alabama governor announced the final recipients of the Public School and College Authority Bond, where she awarded $1.75 million to Talladega County Schools.

This facility will offer quality education and training that will prepare Alabama’s future workforce for careers in high demand jobs such as agriculture, hospitality training, health care and information technology.

Joining the governor was Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey, Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller, among others.

