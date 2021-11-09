WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey to dedicate Sylacauga’s new veterans memorial

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Ivey will be in Sylacauga on Tuesday to dedicate the city’s new Veterans Memorial.

The Alabama governor will help launch the new memorial at the Pinecrest Park, next to Pinecrest School on Highway 280.

“The original veterans wall project began in 2002, and markers honoring 283 veterans were recreated along with 365 additions as part of the new multiple-wall memorial surrounded by service flags,” according to the press release.

“Managed by Sylacauga Parks & Recreation with funding from the City, the new memorial was completed at a cost of approximately $170,000. The walking track and landscaping improvements were developed as an earlier project by the Sylacauga Beautification Council and the City.”

The 10 a.m. event will be streamed in the video player above.

