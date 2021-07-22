WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey to attend launch of new Birmingham headquarters for California-based company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey will celebrate the launch of the new headquarters for a California company in the city of Birmingham.

In June, the Alabama governor announced the fast-growing firm, Landing, would be moving their headquarters from San Francisco, California to Birmingham with plans to create over 800 jobs. Landing is a network of furnished and unfurnished apartments for rent across the country.

With roots in Birmingham, Landing’s relocation demonstrates the company’s commitment to Alabama –– bringing new economic opportunity and jobs to the region. The economic impact of Landing’s growth is projected to be significant.

Joining the governor will be Landing Founder and CEO Bill Smith, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, among others.

The 3 p.m. event will be streamed in the video player above.