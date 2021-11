Alabama Governor Kay Ivey walks off the stage after winning the Republican nomination for Governor of Alabama at the Renaissance Hotel, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will join officials from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to make a significant announcement about electric vehicles at a press conference on Monday.

The Alabama governor will be joined by ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell, state Rep. Danny Garrett, state Rep. Anthony Daniels, Alabama Clean Fuel Coalition President Michael Staley, among others.

