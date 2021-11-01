WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey attends American Village ribbon-cutting ceremony

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Montevallo on Thursday to attend the unveiling of the West Wing of Independence Hall, a new exhibit at the American Village. She will be cutting the ribbon on the facility.

According to a press release, “the new building and its programs will dramatically increase the educational reach and impact of the American Village, in Alabama and throughout the nation.”

For those needing a quick history refresher, Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is where both the Declaration of Independence and Constitution of the United States were signed. The West Wing of the facility is part of a larger project to replicate all of Independence Hall.

Upon completion, “Independence Hall will increase the capacity of the American Village to teach and inspire over 250,000 students, teachers and other visitors each year, focused on the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights: America’s Charters of Freedom.”

The 11 a.m. ceremony will be streamed in the video player above.