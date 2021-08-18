WATCH: Funeral held for Pelham police officer who died due to COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A funeral service for the Pelham police officer who passed away after battling COVID-19 over the weekend will be held Wednesday morning.

Albertville Police said that Officer Juan Gomez passed away Saturday morning due to COVID-19. Gomez began his career with Albertville PD before he moved on to the Pelham Police Department outside of Birmingham.

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our friend,” said Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood in a written release. “He was an incredible police officer. He had a servant’s heart and would never hesitate to help someone in need. Juan loved this community and served honorably. He may be gone, but we will make sure he is never forgotten.”

Prior to his law enforcement career, Gomez was in the Army for eight years. When serving, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Gomez was noted as an “outstanding person and officer,” by Albertville Police and they send their condolences to his family.

The 10 a.m. funeral service will be live streamed in the video player above.