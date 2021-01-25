WATCH: Funeral held for longtime UAB figure Charles ‘Scotty’ McCallum

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Charles A. McCallum, better known as “Scotty” during his long career in Birmingham, will be buried today in the Birmingham area.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church for McCallum, who served as the president of UAB from 1987 to 1993. The funeral is open to only family, but will be streamed online here.

Prior to his time as UAB’s third president, McCallum had been with the university for decades before as a professor, vice president for health affairs, dean of the School of Dentistry, and chair of the Department of Oral Surgery. Following his retirement, he served two terms as mayor of Vestavia Hills between 2000 and 2008.

McCallum had previously been inducted into the UAB Athletics Hall of Fame, the Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame, as well as received the the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Vulcan Park and Museum.