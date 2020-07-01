Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office announces details regarding the ‘Community Response Team’

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is hosting a press conference Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Training Building to inform the public about the creation of the “Community Response Team (CRT)”.



Sheriff Gentry will announce CCSO deputies who will be members of the team as wells as the responsibilities of the CRT.

Those in attendance are:

· Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry

· Lieutenant Matthew Bales

· Sergeant Terry Smith

· Deputy Jesse Cummings

· Deputy Cheryl Hawkins

· Deputy Nick Watkins



What is the Community Response Team (CRT)?

The Community Response Team (CRT) is a new team created by Sheriff Matt Gentry with the responsibility to enforce drug laws and aid the patrol deputies with reducing thefts, burglaries, and other crimes.

Will CRT only focus on drugs?

While narcotics will be the primary focus of the CRT their mission will be to tackle the listed crimes above as wells as any specific criminal element in a particular community as well. Any law enforcement officer will tell you that arresting and solving drug-related crimes will also solve thefts, burglaries, etc as they often run together.

When will CRT get started?

CRT began March 14th just when COVID-19 began and the team still has been able to arrest 101 suspects in Cullman County. They have been able to seize approximately 1 pound of Meth, 2 pounds of Marijuana, 4 grams of Heroin, and 4 ounces of perception opioids.