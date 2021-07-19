WATCH LIVE: Construction on new Birmingham workforce housing set to begin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Birmingham_a_stressed_out_city_0_20180718102816

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss the beginning of construction on new workforce housing.

The Birmingham mayor will be joined by Councilor Darryl O’Quinn and the developer of the former American Red Cross building at noon on Monday to discuss construction of the new building and highlight a program that includes collaboration with HBCU students on the project.

The new facility will be located at 2225 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham.

The 12 p.m. press conference will be streamed in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES