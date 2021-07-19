WATCH LIVE: Construction on new Birmingham workforce housing set to begin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss the beginning of construction on new workforce housing.

The Birmingham mayor will be joined by Councilor Darryl O’Quinn and the developer of the former American Red Cross building at noon on Monday to discuss construction of the new building and highlight a program that includes collaboration with HBCU students on the project.

The new facility will be located at 2225 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham.

