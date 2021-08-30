WATCH: City of Birmingham discusses planning for Tropical Storm Ida impact

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the city of Birmingham provided a safety update ahead of Tropical Storm Ida making its way to the Magic City.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Cory Moon was joined by the Department of Public Works Deputy Director Danita Ryan and Operations Manager Don Lupo of the mayor’s office to provide the update on preparations and important safety information ahead of the severe weather expected to roll through Alabama this week.

