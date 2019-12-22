WATCH LIVE: Burial service for Joshua Kaleb Watson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — A memorial service was held Saturday for fallen Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson.

Sunday he will be laid to rest at the Alabama National Cemetery.

LIVE STREAM

Watson is the 23-year-old Enterprise man killed in the Pensacola Naval Base shooting. He is one of three people who were killed that tragic day. Eight more people were injured during the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More CBS 42 Community Events