WATCH LIVE: BPD chief to announce launch of upcoming safety initiative

INDEPENDENCE DAY
July 04 2021 12:00 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the Birmingham Police Department will be holding a press conference to discuss safety within the community.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith will be joined by U.S. Attorney-Northern District of Alabama, Prim Escalona and Frank Barefield  of Crime Stoppers. Chief Smith will be discussing the launch of an upcoming safety initiative.

Following the press conference, Smith will host Coffee with the Chief.

The full 10 a.m. press conference will be streamed in the video player above.

