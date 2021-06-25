WATCH LIVE: BPD chief to announce launch of upcoming safety initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the Birmingham Police Department will be holding a press conference to discuss safety within the community.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith will be joined by U.S. Attorney-Northern District of Alabama, Prim Escalona and Frank Barefield of Crime Stoppers. Chief Smith will be discussing the launch of an upcoming safety initiative.

Following the press conference, Smith will host Coffee with the Chief.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m.